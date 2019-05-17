Numan case hearing on 23rd

LAHORE: The misconduct case hearing against one of the BoG members of the PCB Numan Butt will be held on May 23.Numan’s iawyer, Shaigan Ijaz informed that the PCB has submitted its reply before the adjudicator and they will submit Numan’s reply to the PCB’s reply, he added.PCB legal advisor Tafazzal Rizvi appeared on behalf of the PCB to give their reply. Rizvi informed that in the next hearing both the parties will also provide the list of their witnesses.