Numan case hearing on 23rd

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The misconduct case hearing against one of the BoG members of the PCB Numan Butt will be held on May 23.Numan’s iawyer, Shaigan Ijaz informed that the PCB has submitted its reply before the adjudicator and they will submit Numan’s reply to the PCB’s reply, he added.PCB legal advisor Tafazzal Rizvi appeared on behalf of the PCB to give their reply. Rizvi informed that in the next hearing both the parties will also provide the list of their witnesses.
LAHORE: The misconduct case hearing against one of the BoG members of the PCB Numan Butt will be held on May 23.Numan’s iawyer, Shaigan Ijaz informed that the PCB has submitted its reply before the adjudicator and they will submit Numan’s reply to the PCB’s reply, he added.PCB legal advisor Tafazzal Rizvi appeared on behalf of the PCB to give their reply. Rizvi informed that in the next hearing both the parties will also provide the list of their witnesses.