PCB may ask Misbah to take charge of junior team

LAHORE: After failure in convincing former Test great Younis Khan to take the charge of the junior team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now may approach country’s most successful former captain Misbah ul Haq for the same position.

Misbah, who is also one of the members of the PCB cricket committee with Mohsin Khan as its chairman and another great Wasim Akram as its member, has been approached to take the same position it (PCB) offered to Younis as in-charge of the unde-19 team.

But it has been learnt that the former captain is not in terms with the board for the latter not giving importance to the cricket committee recommendations. Misbah has not responded to PCB’s offer when the board also want to use Misbah’s expertise in National Cricket Academy also.