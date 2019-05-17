Pakistan fail to build on Babar ton

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan failed to capitalise on Babar Azam’s century as they were held to a total of 340 for seven by World Cup hosts England in the day-night fourth one-day international at Trent Bridge on Friday.

With tournament favourites England naming their final 15-man World Cup squad on Tuesday, Surrey paceman Tom Curran did his selection prospects no harm with four wickets for 75 runs in a maximum 10 overs.

England, seeking a win that would seal the five-match series at 3-0 up with one to play, were looking at a stiff chase when Pakistan were 178 for one off 30 overs. But the innings fell away following century stand between Babar, who made 115, and Mohammad Hafeez (59).

It seemed the tourists were short of a truly competitive total because England have twice broken he record for the highest ODI total in three years at Trent Bridge. Last year’s 481 for six against world champions Australia followed their 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016.

Pakistan’s cause was not helped, when Imam-ul-Haq, fresh from his career-best 151 during England’s six-wicket win in Tuesday’s third ODI in Bristol, had to retire hurt on three after missing an intended pull of an 89 mph ball from fast bowler Mark Wood that hit him on the elbow.

But concerns over whether the 23-year-old left-handed opener, the nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamam-ul-Haq, would be fit for the World Cup were eased when he returned to resume his innings at the fall of the seventh wicket and he finished on six not out.

Pakistan

*Imam-ul-Haq not out 6

Fakhar Zaman c Wood b Curran 57

Babar Azam c Archer b Curran 115

M Hafeez c sub (Jordan) b Wood 59

Shoaib Malik hit wicket b Wood 41

Asif Ali c Wood b Archer 17

Imad Wasim b Curran 12

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 21

Hasan Ali c Denly b Curran 1

Extras: (lb4, w7) 11

Total: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 340

Bowling: Archer 10-0-62-1 (2w); Wood 10-0-71-2; Denly 5-0-27-0; Curran 10-0-75-4 (4w); Rashid 7-0-49-0; Stokes 4-0-22-0 (1w); Ali 4-0-30-0;

Note: *Imam retired hurt on three and resumed his innings in the 48th over Toss: England Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Alex Wharf (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).