close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Shadab off to London

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leggie Shadab Khan has left for London where he will join the national side to participate in ICC World Cup 2019.

Shadab Khan was declared fit for the World Cup after his latest test results reflected zero viral load in his blood, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced. The leg-spinner is scheduled to consult Dr Patrick Kennedy on Friday (May 17) before joining the team in Bristol on Monday (May 20).

However, Shadab’s appearances in the World Cup warm-up matches, scheduled for May 24 and 26 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively, are subject to his fitness and the team management’s decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports