Shadab off to London

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leggie Shadab Khan has left for London where he will join the national side to participate in ICC World Cup 2019.

Shadab Khan was declared fit for the World Cup after his latest test results reflected zero viral load in his blood, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced. The leg-spinner is scheduled to consult Dr Patrick Kennedy on Friday (May 17) before joining the team in Bristol on Monday (May 20).

However, Shadab’s appearances in the World Cup warm-up matches, scheduled for May 24 and 26 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively, are subject to his fitness and the team management’s decision.