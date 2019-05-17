close
AFP
May 18, 2019

‘Kane will get time to prove fitness’

Sports

AFP
May 18, 2019

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could miss the Champions League final but still captain England in their bid to win the Nations League, said national coach Gareth Southgate.

The 25-year-old talisman has not played since injuring ankle ligaments in the first leg of Spurs’ Champions League quarter-final win over Manchester City.Kane, who won the Golden Boot at last summer’s World Cup, missed the end of the Premier League season with Tottenham but is hoping to be fit for their European showpiece final with Liverpool.

That game takes place in Madrid on June 1, just five days before England face Holland in their Nations League semi-final.Kane was included in an initial 27-man squad for the tournament named by Southgate on Thursday, with the final group of 23 to be confirmed on May 27.

