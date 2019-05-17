close
Sat May 18, 2019
AFP
May 18, 2019

Japan bans drones over Olympics

TOKYO: Japan on Friday passed laws to ban drones being flown over Tokyo 2020 Olympic sites and US military facilities as a measure aimed at preventing terror attacks.

Under the new legislation, drone flights will be restricted over the Olympic sites as well as venues for the Rugby World Cup that kicks off this September. Drones will also be banned over Japan Self-Defense Forces’ facilities.

Current law already bans the flying of drones over key facilities such as the Prime Minister’s Office and the Imperial Palace. Flying drones in densely populated areas is also forbidden but a foreign tourist received a warning from police last week after he flew one over the famous “scramble” crossing at Shibuya.

