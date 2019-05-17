Yaya in talks with 2nd-tier Chinese club

SHANGHAI: Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is in talks about a move to Qingdao Huanghai, the second-tier Chinese club told AFP on Friday.

The 36-year-old has been without a team since December after an unsuccessful three-month spell at Olympiakos in Greece. There were suggestions that the former Ivory Coast international had retired, but he denied that earlier this week and said he wanted to keep playing “for a few more years”. It appears that his swansong could now be a sojourn in eastern China at Qingdao, who are top of the second-tier China League One and play in Barcelona colours.

Toure was pictured on Thursday arriving at the city’s airport and British media said that he was poised to sign.A Qingdao Huanghai press official initially told AFP that Toure was to have a trial to prove his fitness, but later moved to clarify that.

Toure, who spent eight successful seasons with Premier League champions City before being released last summer, has long been linked with a move to China. In 2016, while still at City, his outspoken agent Dimitry Seluk told The Sun newspaper in Britain that his client had rejected a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.