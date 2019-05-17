Iranian missiles can hit US ships in Gulf

DUBAI: A deputy head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said short-range Iranian missiles could reach U.S. warships in the Gulf, and the United States could not afford a new war, the semi-official news agency Fars reported on Friday. “Even our short-range missiles can easily reach (U.S.) warships in the Persian Gulf,” Mohammad Saleh Jokar, the Guard’s deputy for parliamentary affairs, was quoted by Fars as saying. “America cannot afford the costs of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpower and social conditions,” he added. Separately, a senior Iranian military official accused U.S. President Donald Trump of dishonesty, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Friday. Trump has said publicly he wants to pursue a diplomatic route after withdrawing from the 2015 deal and moving to cut off all Iranian oil exports this month.