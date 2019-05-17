close
Sat May 18, 2019
Newsdesk
May 18, 2019

At his first news conference in India, Modi declines questions

World

N
Newsdesk
May 18, 2019

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in power for five years, attended his first news conference ever in India on Friday but took no questions, prompting taunts from journalists and from opposition parties seeking to oust him in an election that ends on Sunday.

Modi, one of India’s most gifted political orators, has never addressed a news conference in India, though he has given many one-on-one interviews to local media and once took questions from reporters in London in 2015. In the impromptu news conference called by Amit Shah, president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi said he was confident of securing a second term when results of the staggered 39-day national election are announced on May 23.

