Liverpool will be Premier League contenders again: Lovren

LONDON: Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool will be Premier League title contenders again next season, saying they are still improving under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City by a single point despite reaching 97 points—the third-highest tally in Premier League history. The Reds have also secured back-to-back Champions League final appearances, which Lovren said was another indication of their improvement.

“When you look back on the last three years, it was every season improvement,” he told liverpoolfc.com. “When Klopp came (in 2015), every year we did better and better. Last season we did quite well, we had quite a lot of injuries and reached the final of the Champions League.”

Lovren added: “This year, with the new players, we reached second place with 97 points, it’s incredible. And again the final of the Champions League, so definitely we are again one of the contenders for next year to do something great. With this team, we can only improve.”

Central to that, according to Lovren, will be keeping the current squad together—most key players have already been tied down to long contracts—and making the right additions. Narrowly missing out on the title meant the Croatia international suffered a second heartbreaking runners-up finish in 10 months, having been beaten by France in the World Cup final last year.