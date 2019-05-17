Injured Federer, Osaka withdraw from Italian Open

Ag AFP

ROME: Roger Federer was forced to pull out of his Italian Open quarter-final as Rafael Nadal closes in on a ninth title in Rome.

Federer, 37, is playing his first clay-court season in three years and paid the price for winning two matches on Thursday as he withdrew from his last-eight match with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Swiss, who has never won in the Italian capital, saved two match points against Borna Coric in his second match on Thursday but succumbed to a right

leg injury.

He said on the ATP Tour website: “I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today. I am not 100 per cent physically and after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play. Rome has always been one of my favourite cities to visit, and I hope to be back next year.”

Tsitsipas was handed a walkover to the semi-final where he will now meet Nadal. The Spaniard, the defending champion, cruised past compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-4 6-0 and will be eyeing a ninth crown in Rome, 14 years after his first.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman will meet either four-time champion Novak Djokovic or Juan Martin Del Potro in the last four. Schwartzman beat Kei Nishikori 6-4 6-2.

Separately, world number one Naomi Osaka said she was “between sad and disappointed” after pulling out of the Italian Open before Thursday’s quarter-finals with injury just a week before the start of the French Open.

“I woke up this morning and I couldn’t really move my thumb,” the 21-year-old told a press conference. “I can’t move my hand. I can’t move my thumb and I’m not sure I can play my match. I tried to practice and grip my racket and I just felt this pain every time I tried to move my hand in different directions.”

The Japanese star was due to meet Madrid Open champion and sixth seed Kiki Bertens for a place in the final four in Rome. “Right now I’m not mad, but between sad and disappointed,” she continued.

“For me it was a test to play against Kiki because she’s playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do. I didn’t feel anything yesterday. I’m pretty confused when I woke up and couldn’t move my thumb, I thought I slept on it and maybe it’ll go away but it didn’t. I haven’t seen the doctor the yet. I’ve seen the physio,” she said.

Osaka said she could stay in Rome before going on to the French Open, but did not rule out competing in Roland Garros. “I’m going to stay here for one more day and see how it is,” she said.

“I haven’t really talked to everyone so don’t really know the plan is yet. I’ve never had this problem before, it’s brand new. I’m going to take it like how I went to Australia,” added Osaka, who had also retired with a leg injury against Bertens in the WTA finals last October before going on to win the Australian Open. Grand Slams to me are like a playground, I have a lot of fun there.”