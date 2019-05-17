Clean ‘em all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A “generous” tax amnesty scheme has been launched by the PTI government under which assets within the country and abroad can be whitened after paying a charge of four percent only.
The government is requested to extend this scheme for a period of one year so as to enable many who have yet to finalise their corruption deals so that they can avail this cleansing opportunity.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
