CBI wants Commons recess to be cancelled

LONDON: MPs should cancel their holiday plans and get on with resolving the Brexit deadlock, the head of the Confederation of British Industry said.

Carolyn Fairbairn hit out at Westminster’s politicians after cross-party talks between Labour and the Tories collapsed. The CBI director-general said the economy was paralysed by Brexit uncertainty and told MPs they should scrap the parliamentary recess planned for the end of the month.

MPs and peers are expected to leave Westminster on May 23 and not return until June 4. Talks between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn broke down after six weeks and Fairbairn condemned the “dismal” failure to make progress. She said: “Another day of failed politics, another dispiriting day for British business. Six wasted weeks while uncertainty paralyses our economy.

“The May parliamentary recess should be cancelled and used to agree a deal as soon as possible - whether through indicative votes or the Withdrawal Agreement. Business and the country need an urgent resolution to this mess. This is no time for holidays. It’s time to get on with it.”

National chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, Mike Cherry, said: “The breakdown of cross-party talks is just another chapter in what is becoming a litany of failures during the Brexit process.”

He added: “We are the ones dealing with the realities of this mess - planning decisions cancelled, investment stalled and growth going backwards. Ongoing uncertainty is damaging the economy, holding back productivity and battering small business confidence. We simply cannot see this continue through to the end of October.”