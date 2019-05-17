PPP leader Kaira’s son dies in road accident

LAHORE: A teenage son of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira died in a road accident on Friday, Geo News reported.

According to PPP spokesperson, Kaira’s son Usama Qamar died in the traffic accident, which took place in his hometown Lalamusa in Punjab. Usama was a student at the Government College Lahore.

Rescue sources said Usama’s vehicle was moving at a high speed when it rammed into a tree, resulting in fatal injuries that claimed his life.

Kaira, who is PPP President of Punjab chapter, was at a press conference after attending a meeting of senior PPP leaders when he received the tragic news, following which he immediately left for his hometown.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari expressed their grief over Usama’s untimely death and offered their condolences to the PPP leader and his family.