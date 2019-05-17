close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 18, 2019

Dollar hits record high of Rs150 in open market

Top Story

 
May 18, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee’s slide against US dollar continued on Friday, as greenback hit all time high of Rs150 in the open market.

The greenback gained another Rs4 to touch Rs151 in the open market. Dollar also rose by Rs2.48 in interbank market hitting Rs149 earlier in the day.

The downward slide of rupee began after the announcement of IMF bailout package earlier this week. US dollar hit a high of Rs147 in the open market on Thursday after reaching Rs146.25 the previous day, before it bounced back to Rs144 the same day.

President Forex Association of Pakistan Malik Bostan told Geo News on Wednesday the rupee was expected to depreciate by a further 15 to 20 per cent against the dollar by December. “Until the foreign exchange reserves’ situation improves, there is no [chance] of the dollar coming down,” he had said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed bearish trend on Friday, as the benchmark KSE-100 shed more than 800 points after rupee’s further depreciation against US dollar. The KSE-100 fell 804.50 points.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story