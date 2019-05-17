Court sets aside conviction of three terror convicts

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has set aside the conviction of alleged three terrorists.

The court issued direction for their release from the prison if they were not required in any other case.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Mussarat Hilali set aside life imprisonment of terror convict Karim Khan, a resident of Jamrud in the Khyber district, after hearing arguments from both sides. He was sentenced by the former assistant political agent Jamrud on October 25, 2017, on allegation of his links to Lashkar-e-Islam, a militant organisation, for waging war against the state.

The man was punished under sections121/121A/122 PPC read with 11 of the Frontier Crimes Regulation which has been abolished now.

The bench also acquitted two other convicts including Ziaul Haq and Chinar Gul, residents of Bara in Khyber district, in similar cases. They had been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each.

Shabbir Hussain Gigyani, the lawyer for the terror convicts, said that they were acquitted on the grounds of lack of evidence and illegal detention by the security forces.

He said that there was no evidence against the convicts and they were acquitted on the recommendations of the security forces.