Govt taking steps to improve education standard

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that the Punjab government is taking steps to impart modern education and knowledge to the new generation. He said this while distributing the prizes among the students of a local school at Parveen Shakir Complex on Friday. Social Welfare Director Shahid Rana, Social Welfare DD Khalid Bashir, Social Welfare Officer M Tahir, Principal Deeba Noreen and others were also present.

The Punjab minister said that the Punjab government policies to expand the education facilities at educational institutions running on self-help basis were being encouraged. He said that meaningful and quality education was imperative to compete with the future challenge. He stressed upon the teachers to educate the future generation with full devotion for enabling them to meet the future challenges.