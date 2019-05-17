PTI not sincere about creating more provinces: TSH leader

MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-e-Subah Hazara (TSH) convener, Mushtaq Khan, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not sincere in creating more federating units in the country.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved Hazara province resolution with a thumping majority but now PTI-led government in the centre is deviating from its earlier stance and creating hurdles in way of Hazara province,” Mushtaq told a news conference here on Friday.

He said that PTI lawmakers from Hazara had moved a resolution in the National Assembly earlier this year seeking province status for Hazara but the federal government was not interested in it.

“If the government created only southern Punjab province ignoring sacrifices rendered by people here for Hazara province, we will take to the streets for our right,” he added.

The TSH convener said that more federating units were need of the hour for better services to people.

“We have been struggling for the separate province of Hazara for the last almost three decades and this movement would continue till we achieve our target of a separate province,” he added.

In response to a query, he said the federal government should consult political parties including PML-N and PPP to legislate for the creation of more federating units in the country.