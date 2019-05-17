PRCS, NDRMF sign vulnerability to resilience agreement

Islamabad : Passing another milestone, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) have signed a historic ‘Vulnerability to Resilience Agreement’ under which preparations will be made at the community level to deal with the future natural disasters in addition to launching social welfare projects in various districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), says a press release.

Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed and Khurram Khaliq signed the agreement on behalf of NDRMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lt. Gen. (r) Nadeem Ahmed at the NDRMF Secretariat here.

Under the agreement, not only job opportunities would be created, but also different human welfare projects like construction of paved paths, storage and provision of water, construction of check dams, tree plantation campaigns, upkeep of basic health care units and primary schools, conservation of land etc would be completed.

It is worth mentioning that soon after taking over as secretary general, Khalid Bin Majeed had made special efforts to materialize this historic project.