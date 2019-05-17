MoU signed to strengthen ODL system

Islamabad : Vitebsk State University (VSU) Republic of Belarus and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop mutual collaboration for sharing their experience and expertise to strengthen Open Distance Learning (ODL) system.

Under the MoU, the two sides also decided to provide online education in some specialized programs of their students’ interest and of market’s needs. It was signed by the Vice Chancellor AOIU Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyyum and the Rector of VSU Prof. Dr. Alexy Egorov on the occasion of VIII International Forum on ‘Innovations, Interventions and Perspectives’ held in Vitebsk, Belarus, says a message received here on Friday.

In was in line with the policy of the two governments promoting cooperative partnership in the educational section.

The two sides were agreed to work out a cooperative arrangement for launching joint degree programs, sharing their research-based programs, mutual collaboration for course and curriculum contents’ development and exchange of short visit of their respective Faculties and students.

While addressing Deans and Faculty of the University on the occasion, D. Zia-Ul-Qayyum briefed them about the road-map of the AIOU for transforming its academic discipline and administrative services that was being done with the help of new technology and through innovative approach.

The University, he added has prepared its digital transformation policy for providing quality education and efficient services to huge number of its students, i.e. over 1.4 million.

He was the view that the use of new technology‘s tools are imperative to enforce quality standards in contents’ delivery system and ensuring quality education.

The AIOU, he said is prepared to share its experience and expertise with the VSU for making the ODL system more effective in the educational pursuits. This is a common cause for which they could work together, he added.

He proposed that the Faculty members of the two Universities could join hands for development of courses’ contents of specialized programs as per their mutual needs.

In carrying out its futuristic plan, the AIOU wished to learn from the experience of the Word’s top ranking University, like VSU, hoping that it will help upgrading their academic standard and learning practices.

For the exchange of students and Faculty, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said, they are prepared to provide necessary hospitality, like boarding and lodging to their foreign faculty and students for short semester’s courses.

Recently, the AIOU has negotiated with the International University of Kyrgyzstan for giving special fee concession to their students in admission and learning process.

For launching joint degree programs in some specialized programs, the AIOU was also working with some European Universities, he added. The VC appointed Dr. Zahid Majeed, as a Focal person for preparing a concept paper for the working arrangements.

It may be mentioned here that VSU founded in 1910, is a non-profit public higher education institution. It offers various programs leading to officially recognized higher education degrees and its considered top on its academic ranking.