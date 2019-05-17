Honour

Islamabad: University of Gujarat has issued a notification of the completion of PhD in the Mass Communication of Assistant Professor Shafayat Ali Malik, head of the Department of Science College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore, says a press release.

Professor Shafayat Ali Malik completed his thesis on ‘Effects of TV Commercials on Socio-Cultural Norms: An Analysis of Viewer’s Perfection’ under the supervision of Dr. Zahid Yousaf, director of the Communication Department, Gujarat. Professor Shafayat Ali Malik is the first scholar who completed his PhD from University of Gujarat, It is pertinent to mention, Shafayat Ali Malik has been head of Journalism Department at the Government Gordon College, Rawalpindi for nearly six years.