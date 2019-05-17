Dacoits’ gang busted

Islamabad : The Islamabad Sabzi Mandi Police has busted a gang of dacoits comprising five members and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, looted items and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Industrial Area) Muhammad Aamir Khan Naizi to ensure arrest of those involved in incidents of dacoity and street crime. He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP (I-9) Fida Hussain Satti including SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub- Inspector Tariq Rauf and ASIs Zulfqar Ali, Muhammad Ramzan and others. This team worked hard and succeeded to bust gang of dacoits also including Afghan nationals. They have been dentified as Naiz Wali alias Kharat s/o Nabi Jan, Noman Khan s/o Sardar Khan, Sher Bahadur s/o Gul Waris, Saeed Khan s/o Gulab Khan and Adeel Khan s/o Ahmed Khan.

Police team recovered cash, mobile phones, valuables, two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and five masks from their possession. Cases have been registered against them in Sabzi Mandi Police Station and further investigation is underway from them.

During the initial interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and street crime in twin cities. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, has appreciated this performance and directed for high vigilance in the city.