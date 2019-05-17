tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday held a draw to select two university employees to perform Umra. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the draw ceremony and announced the names of two lucky winners.
The university officials and a large number of employees were also present. Lab Superintendent from Department of Pharmacology Naeem Ahmad Chouhdary won the draw for Umra from among the employees from grade-16 and above and Rafaqat, security guard of City Campus Hostel, from among the employees of grade-1 to 15. The VC while congratulated the Umra draw winners.
