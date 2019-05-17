close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Umra draw

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

LAHORE: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday held a draw to select two university employees to perform Umra. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the draw ceremony and announced the names of two lucky winners.

The university officials and a large number of employees were also present. Lab Superintendent from Department of Pharmacology Naeem Ahmad Chouhdary won the draw for Umra from among the employees from grade-16 and above and Rafaqat, security guard of City Campus Hostel, from among the employees of grade-1 to 15. The VC while congratulated the Umra draw winners.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore