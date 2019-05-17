Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to affect different parts of the country during next two days. They predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kalat, Makran Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including DG Khan 35, Khanewal 10, Khanpur 08, RY Khan 05, TT Singh, Multan 04, Bahawalpur (A/P, City 02), Murree, Jhang, Sahiwal 01, Lasbella 27, Turbat 08, Panjgur 06, Quetta 04, Zhob, Barkhan 03, Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad 03, Malam Jabba, Dir 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01, Sakrand 06, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Padidan, Larkana 01, Gupis, Astore and Bunji 01.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mirpurkhas where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C and minimum was 21.1°C.