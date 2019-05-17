close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Scattered rain forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and likely to affect different parts of the country during next two days. They predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Kalat, Makran Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad Divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including DG Khan 35, Khanewal 10, Khanpur 08, RY Khan 05, TT Singh, Multan 04, Bahawalpur (A/P, City 02), Murree, Jhang, Sahiwal 01, Lasbella 27, Turbat 08, Panjgur 06, Quetta 04, Zhob, Barkhan 03, Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad 03, Malam Jabba, Dir 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01, Sakrand 06, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Padidan, Larkana 01, Gupis, Astore and Bunji 01.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mirpurkhas where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 28°C and minimum was 21.1°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore