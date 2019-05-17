Record rate of dollar govt’s failure: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the record flight of dollar proved PTI government’s failure and helplessness over controlling country’s economic affairs.

Addressing a meeting with the delegation of Milli Yakjehti Council Sindh headed by Asadullah Bhutto which called on him at Mansoora Friday, Liaqat Baloch said the PTI government had proved itself unable to run the government affairs and it should seek the confidence afresh of the parliamentary parties and their leaderships. He stressed upon the rulers and state institutions to give up their defiance of the Constitution and accept Quran and Sunnah as supreme law as warranted by the Constitution, and make sincere efforts to enforce these. The meeting decided to vigorously pursue the petitions against the interest-based economy and those against obscenity and nudity on the media pending with the Supreme Court and the Federal Shariat Court. The delegation also discussed the prevailing political situation and the arrests of religious scholars for criticising western anti-Muslim policies.