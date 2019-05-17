Plea against senator dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the victory of PML-N Senator Dr Asad Ashraf in a by-poll held on the seat of Nehal Hashmi following his conviction on contempt of court charge.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had filed the petition pleading through her counsel that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared Ashraf as independent candidate after the Supreme Court gave verdict against Nawaz Sharif restraining him from heading the party and also setting aside his all previous decisions. The counsel argued that the ECP wrongly declared the candidate of PML-N as independent instead of declaring him disqualified to contest the election.

She said the ECP lacked jurisdiction to declare the contesting candidate as independent who was earlier nominated by a disqualified head of the party. She also accused the respondent of submitting misdeclaration with his nomination papers.

She requested the court to set aside the decision of the ECP and set aside the victory of the respondent. Opposing the petition, Ashraf’s counsel Rana Asadullah Khan argued that the petitioner failed to meet the requisites under section 144 of the Election Act 2017. He said the petitioner also failed to establish the charge of misdeclaration on the respondent. Therefore, he said, the petition was not maintainable.

After both sides concluded their arguments, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem dismissed the petition for being not maintainable on technical grounds. Supreme Court had convicted Hashmi for contempt of court and sent him to jail for one-month. The conviction led to his disqualification and the ECP had announced by-election on the vacant seat.