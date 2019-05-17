close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
May 18, 2019

Summer vacation from June 1

Lahore

I
INP
May 18, 2019

All the colleges and schools in the Punjab province will be closed from June 1 till August 14 for summer vacation. The Sindh government on Friday announced summer vacation for the department of colleges. The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard. All the colleges will be opened from August 15.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore