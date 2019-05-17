Summer vacation from June 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
All the colleges and schools in the Punjab province will be closed from June 1 till August 14 for summer vacation. The Sindh government on Friday announced summer vacation for the department of colleges. The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard. All the colleges will be opened from August 15.
