Newborn found dead

LAHORE: A newborn was found dead on a heap of garbage in Factory Area on Friday. Passersby spotted the body of the newborn and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.

Fire: A fire broke out in an electronics shop in the basement of a three-storey building on Guru Manggat Road at Gulberg on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

accidents: At least seven persons were killed and 907 injured in road accidents across Punjab. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 816 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many 544 badly injured victims of accidents were removed to hospitals and 363 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.