Crackdown on hoarders of wheat, sugar launched

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a crackdown has been launched on hoarders of wheat and sugar across the province.

During the last 10 days, 160,000 maund sugar and 25 lakh maund wheat has been confiscated in 12 districts.

The chief minister said that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders as indiscriminate action would be carried out against the hoarders. All departments concerned should remain active to provide every possible relief to people, he added.

corruption: Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been pursuing zero-tolerance policy against corruption as the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to different delegations at his office here Friday, he said that national resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development in the past and those who looted the hard-earned money of people ruthlessly would have to be answerable. The CM said that people had rejected the hollow slogan-mongers in the elections and the looters had lost their credibility. The PTI government has served people in the last nine months, he said adding that the provincial government did not believe in politics of exhibitory projects and tall claims.

The chief minister said that no attention was paid on improvement of schools and hospitals in the past. He said steps were being taken for public welfare.

Indian terrorism: Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned state-sponsored terrorism by Indian army in held Kashmir. He expressed a deep grief over martyrdom of Kashmiris and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He said that the Indian army had crossed all limits of barbarity and cruelty and the innocent Kashmiris were being subjected to the worst kind of bloodshed by the occupation forces. He said that India could not weaken the freedom movement of Kashmiris through state-sponsored terrorism.

He said that the desire for freedom had been strengthened in the Kashmiri people in the wake of Indian subjugation.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of son of PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira in a road accident. In his condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Qamar Zaman Kaira and bereaved family.