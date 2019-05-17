Firdous urges responsible opposition role in national interest

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition will have to play a responsible role in national interest.

In an interview with a private TV channel, she said stability, national interests and sovereignty of the country were above political interests of any party. She said irresponsible statements of political leaders could cause irreparable loss to Pakistan’s economy. She said the opposition leaders claims in the media talks that dollar would reach Rs160 or Rs170 were causing economic uncertainty in the country.

She said the whole Pakistan is looking at the price of dollar and it is a challenge for any government, adding that to overcome this challenge, the strategy is very clear and defined.

She said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was an independent and autonomous institution, but it had been made a puppet by the previous governments.

She said it was a comprehensible fact that when the country is under a gigantic debt of Rs31,000 billion, there is Rs37 billion deficit and there is balance of payment issue, the rupee faces tremendous pressure. She said the government is responsible for brining those to justice who become part of a conspiracy to artificially increase the price of dollar.

She said the government’s economic team will have to defend its financial policies bravely while coming on the forefront and on the war-footing, adding that the government will have to promote positive things and dispel negative propaganda. Firdous Awan said “we are political players and cannot succumb to threats of opposition”. She said the opposition could not deceive people now, adding that the opposition could attempt to throw the country into political instability. She said people were standing behind Imran Khan like a rock and the credibility of Imran Khan was beyond any doubt.

The special assistant said people have pinned high hopes on the PTI government and there is no room of any mistake for it. She said for changing the system there is need of changing laws. She institutional reforms are our mandate, commitment and resolve of Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a real national leader who had taken several long-term initiatives for betterment of the future generations.

Addressing workers of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), she said during the past 70 years, heads of previous government took decisions on political expediencies. She said previous governments used to make short-term policies to cash them in the next elections, but Imran Khan had been taking decisions, not for political gains but for betterment of the future generations.

She invited opposition to sit with the government and formulate a long-term economic reforms programme to address economic challenges of the country. She said the government and the opposition should jointly make efforts for the progress and development of the country.

Dr Firdous said when she took charge as special assistant, the PM affirmed that restructuring and strengthening of institution, related to provision of information, was the topmost priority of the government.

Stressing the news agency workers to fulfil their responsibilities with hard work, she gave assurance that all their genuine demands had been accepted.