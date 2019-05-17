ECP to hear PTI plea against Maryam on 27th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved for hearing a petition filed by the PTI against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as PML-N vice president.
The ECP has set a hearing for May 27. A petition was filed by PTI MNAs Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Farrukh Habib and Javeria Zafar Aheer on May 9.
They say Maryam’s appointment is against the law because she is a convict. She was sentenced to seven years in prison for abetting her father Nawaz Sharif after she was found instrumental in concealment of properties of her father.
