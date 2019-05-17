close
Sat May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019

Crackdown on hoarders of wheat, sugar launched

National

 
May 18, 2019

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a crackdown has been launched on hoarders of wheat and sugar across the province. During the last 10 days, 160,000 maund sugar and 25 lakh maund wheat has been confiscated in 12 districts. The chief minister said that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders as indiscriminate action would be carried out against the hoarders.

