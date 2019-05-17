Aleem Khan released

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The larger numbers of PTI workers warmly welcomed him with rose petals. Aleem Khan, who got bail on Wednesday in the case of an asset against him, was supposed to be released from jail on Thursday, but release orders were not issued due to the shortage of time.

The Lahore High Court granted bail to the politician as a two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the decision.NAB had arrested Aleem Khan on February 6, in connection with assets beyond means and offshore company.