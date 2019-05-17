CDA to remove encroachments set up by foreign missions

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to remove all encroachments set up by the foreign missions, which have yet to shift to the Diplomatic Enclave and are operating from different residential sectors of the federal capital.

While the Authority has already cleared a large number of encroachments in the federal capital from the commercial as well as residential areas, the ones erected by some foreign missions were still untouched.

The spokesman for the CDA, in a statement said; “these remaining violations are pertaining to foreign missions and will be removed amicably and accordingly. Chairman CDA has already directed the concerned officers to courteously inform these missions to remove violations by themselves,” the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day the Authority Chairman, Amir Ali Ahmed, who also is the Chief Commissioner Islamabad along with teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) visited the Main Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue and Nazim-ud-Din Road to inspect the progress of on-going anti-encroachment operations initiated to clear pathways illegally encroached by the private buildings.

While visiting the area which was vacated from Centaurs Mall, Chairman CDA directed the concerned formation to install road signage and carryout lane marking so that people may know that it is a thorough fair.

The CDA Chairman further directed to remove remaining encroachments as soon as possible. The Chairman was informed about the teams busy conducting anti-encroachment operations alongside Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area and Margalla Road.

He was also informed that F-6 and Constitution Avenue will be also cleared of encroachments on Friday and land under illegal possession of private buildings having ramps, generators, fences and other installations will be freed from the encroachers.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, jointly presided over a meeting of officers of CDA and MCI engaged in on-going anti-encroachment drive.

The heads of both of respective organization passed instructions to their teams to cooperate and coordinate with each other regarding anti-encroachment operations across Islamabad within their respective jurisdiction without fear or favour.

During the meeting it was decided that highways, roads, footpaths and green belts are to be cleared of all violations in a contentious drive and mutual cooperation and coordination would be vital for making this drive a success. It was also decided that people will be motivated and guided about the law regarding encroachment through media campaign.