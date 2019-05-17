One killed, two hurt in Kohistan landslide

MANSEHRA: A labourer was killed and two others sustained injures when a landslide fell on them in Goshi area of Upper Kohistan on Friday. "Three labourers were digging sand when the landslide hit them, burying them alive. One of them died instantly and two others were recovered in injured condition," Mohammad Alam, an official at Dassu police control room, told reporters.