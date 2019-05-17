Two promoted to rear admiral

Two commodores of Pakistan Navy, namely Sheikh Imran Nasir and Muhammad Arshid Javed have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Sheikh Imran Nasir joined the Pakistan Navy in 1986. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral holds vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

Rear Admiral Muhammad Arshid Javed joined the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University, Islamabad, and Defence Services Command & Staff College, Bangladesh. He has done Advance Hydrographic Course from UK and GTC Hydrography from Japan.