Sat May 18, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
May 18, 2019

It’s not court’s duty to set prices: Justice Kiyani

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a plea challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the Islamabad High Court on Friday took the petition challenging the increase in prices of petroleum products. During the hearing, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani remarked that it is not the court's duty to set the prices of petroleum products. It is the responsibility of the concerned department.

“Every matter should not be brought into the court.” Justice Kiyani further remarked that the petitioner should move the concerned department before putting this matter before the Islamabad High Court.

The petition against the increase in the prices of petroleum products states that in international market the price of oil is the same whereas Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has increased its price in Pakistan. It further states that because of the increase in prices of petroleum products the inflation rate has also increased.

The petitioner requested the court to set aside the Ogra notification for increase in the prices of petroleum products and restore the old prices. After hearing the initial arguments, the court has reserved its verdict.

