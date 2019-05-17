DRC policeman arrested after child killed, community in uproar

GOMA, DR Congo: A Democratic Republic of Congo policeman was arrested on Friday as residents took to the streets of an eastern town to protest the death of a 12-year-old child, who they claimed was killed in a police clampdown on protesters a day earlier, locals told AFP.

Residents of the town of Kiwanja in North Kivu province erected barricades to demand the police officer be put on trial, said civil society representative Jonas Pandasi. "We demand that justice be done," he added. A news website said police and soldiers fired in the air to disperse Friday’s protest.

The 12-year-old, identified only as Gedeon, was killed on Thursday as police cracked down on a demonstration by the same townspeople against the regular abductions of civilians in the region. "The policeman is under arrest," an officer said at the local police station. A hearing will be held over the weekend for the suspect’s transfer to military jurisdiction.