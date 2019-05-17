Boko Haram militants kill 13 villagers in east Chad

N’DJAMENA: Boko Haram Jihadists have killed 13 villagers in eastern Chad, where they have become increasingly active, local authorities told AFP on Friday. Armed militants targeted the village of Ceilia early on Thursday morning, killing the local chief and his family and setting fire to homes before killing another nine people on their way out, said Dimouya Soiapebe, a Lake Chad province official. Soldiers did not arrive in time to stop the killings. The attackers "came very early in the morning to surprise the villagers in their sleep", during the holy Muslim month of Ramazan, said Soiapebe.