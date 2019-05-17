EU adopts powers to respond to cyberattacks

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Friday adopted powers to punish those outside the bloc who launch cyberattacks that cripple hospitals and banks, sway elections and steal company secrets or funds.

EU ministers meeting in Brussels said the 28-nation group would now, for the first time, be able to impose asset freezes and travel bans on individuals, firms and state bodies implicated in such attacks.

"The Council of EU countries established a framework which allows the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyberattacks," it said in a statement. It added that sanctions will be considered if a cyberattack is determined to have had a "significant impact" on its target.