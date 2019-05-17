Leipzig coach Rangnick hoping Bayern lose title

BERLIN: RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has said that his team will benefit if Bayern Munich surrender the Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Bayern go into the final round of games two points ahead of Dortmund, and hope to wrap up a seventh straight title before they face Leipzig in the German Cup final in Berlin next weekend. “If Bayern were to lose out on the title from the good position they are in, then it would lead to a lot of unrest,” Rangnick told AFP subsidiary SID on Friday.

“In terms of preparation for the cup final, that certainly wouldn’t be an advantage for them.” Bayern will be crowned champions unless they lose at home to Frankfurt and Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Leipzig, meanwhile, hope to ruin Bayern’s domestic double hopes and secure the first major trophy of their 10-year history in Berlin on May 25.