Ngidi looking forward to ‘grudge match’ against India

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has lined up their ICC World Cup match against India at the Rose Bowl as a grudge match he is particularly looking forward to.
India thrashed South Africa 5-1 the last time the teams met in a bilateral series in early 2018, and Ngidi said: “I believe we owe them one”. “I’m looking forward to India,” Ngidi said. “When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I’m sure it will be for all the guys as well.”
Injuries stripped South Africa’s one-day side of key members during India’s last visit, with Aiden Markram filling in as a stand-in captain after Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock were all ruled out. Ngidi warned that a full strength Proteas team would provide a more equal contest.
“They’re a great team, don’t take that away from them,” Ngidi said. “But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we’ll see how it evens out a bit.”
At just 23, Ngidi is the youngest member of South Africa’s World Cup squad. But as South Africa’s leading ODI wicket-taker in 2018, he has become an integral part of their white-ball plans.
“Since I started this journey in international cricket, it’s something that was always brought to my attention: that there’s a World cup coming, and am I looking to be within that squad?” Ngidi said.
“And now I’m here, and there’s no turning back now. Nothing but excitement going there, and it would be a dream come true to win that world cup and bring it back to South African soil.”
