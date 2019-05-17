KMC moves to cut expenditure

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be saving Rs3 million monthly and Rs30 million annually with the discontinuing of a petrol quota of all such officers who presently had no posting in the KMC.

This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Mayor Wasim Akhtar, said a statement on Friday. The KMC, owing to financial constraints and as an expenditure control measure, has stopped the petrol quota of all officers who currently have no posting in any department of the corporation.

The meeting was told that curtailment in administrative expenditures was required due to limited resources of the KMC. The decision will be applicable from the current month. The mayor said the KMC was facing a financial crisis and needed to enhance its revenue and curtail the expenditures.