Transfers

Five police officers were transferred and posted on Friday. Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18), who was awaiting posting at the Central Police Office (CPO), has been transferred and posted as SSP of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell, Karachi Range, replacing Manzoor Ali Khatian, who has been transferred and posted as assistant inspector general of police of the Central Complaint Cell against an existing vacancy.

Adeel Hussain Chandio (BS-19), who was awaiting posting at the CPO, has been made as personal staff officer to the IGP, Karachi Range, replacing Syed Salman Hussain, who has now been posted as SP Security-II, Karachi Range, replacing Shabbir Ahmed Baloch. Shabbir Ahmed Baloch has been posted as SP Headquarters South Zone while Latif Ahmed Siddiqui has been transferred and posted as SSP Sindh Reserve Police.