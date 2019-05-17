KU extends deadline for applying for teaching jobs

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for the submission of applications for various teaching positions in the varsity till June 28, 2019, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad announced on Friday.

He mentioned that the KU had extended the last date for the submission of applications to facilitates interested candidates. However, he pointed out that no further extension would be given in this regard, so the interested candidates should avail the opportunity and apply before the deadline.

He said the KU had launched a job portal to improve the process of the submission of job applications and recruitment, but this was optional, not mandatory. The varsity would encourage applicants to submit their relevant documents through the portal if they were not facing difficulties.

The registrar also said that applicants had to fulfil requirements as mentioned in the previous advertisement published in local newspapers regarding the KU teaching positions. Applicants must submit three sets of the application form (hardcopy) along with all supporting documents, besides emailing their forms to the address given in the advertisements, which were published in leading newspapers on February 14, March 24 and April 24, 2019.

He added that advertisement regarding the extension of the deadline would soon be given to the leading newspapers. Meanwhile, the KU Controller of Examinations declared the results of the BA LLB (honors), Part-I, Annual Examination-2018 and LLB Part-II, Annual Examination-2018.

According to the gazette issued, 57 candidates were registered of whom 54 students appeared in the BA LLB (honors), Part-I, Annual Examination-2018 and 38 candidates were declared pass. The pass percentage was 70.37.

It also shows that 774 candidates were registered of whom 750 students appeared in the LLB Part-II, Annual Examination-2018 and 385 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 51.33.