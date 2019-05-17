Exclusive economic growth puts people on streets

LAHORE: Aspiration of the men on streets is realistic and modest and must be addressed. They want better health and education facilities for their families and reliable jobs that can provide their dear ones two square meals.

Liberalisation of the economy has provided a relatively better playing field to some businessmen. However, despite liberalisation of the economy, millions of people in Pakistan are excluded from the economic system and forced to operate informally and continue to live in poverty.

Exclusion from participation forces many entrepreneurs to engage in low-income, low-growth informal business activities. We need full transparency and better governance that provides level playing field to all. Equal opportunities can unleash the entrepreneurial potential of this nation.

Political parties win elections on rosy promises, but fail to deliver. In fact, our political system provides opportunities to all politicians to protect their vested interest, and it is not confined to businessmen politicians only.

We have not developed a policy that checks promotion of vested interests. There should be a transparent policy that puts checks on all politicians or even technocrats, particularly those in power which ensures that their decisions do not promote their interests.

Moreover, those appointed to head the economic ministries should have field knowledge of the businesses problems. At the same time, they should be well-versed with the political system of the country.

Besides having business experience they should know how to get the political approval of their policies. Planners should know that no economic policy would succeed until they create a sense of ownership among all stakeholders, including politicians.

The rulers should realise that no industrial policy in Pakistan would work until all the economic ministries worked in cohesion.

The Ministries of Finance, Environment, Water and Power and Petroleum and Natural Resources should be on the same page if the government wants to achieve the target of accelerated industrialisation.

There is no harm in inducting technocrats and businessmen in the economic ministries as they are well aware of the bottlenecks created by flawed policies for the entrepreneurs. There is no harm in benefitting from this experience.

However, a transparent system of check and balance is essential to check any excesses by such persons to promote what might result in promoting their business interest. This is done world over and the checks are so strong that only persons with national dedication and integrity dare to accept assignments in economic ministries.

Determined efforts are needed to reform economic systems to create open markets in place of crony capitalist systems. Technocrats can muster courage to break the status quo that protects vested interests; the politicians are always worried about the adverse impact of uprooting entrenched influential rent seekers.

Technocrats achieve this aim through better corporate governance that of course needs approval of the legislature. We have been delaying numerous reforms like the reforms in bankruptcy laws, introduction of globally accepted accounting principles, and better standards of disclosure.

The state should strictly discourage conflict of interest and insider trading, besides strengthening its competition laws.

The state should remove discretionary powers of the bureaucracy and instead strengthen the government institutions through excessive reforms. The public institutions should be facilitators of business.

The laws and regulations should be so simple and elaborate that they are administered and enforced efficiently, effectively and inexpensively.

The men on streets cannot fulfil their aspiration in poverty. It is because poverty is a socioeconomic curse that deprives the individuals from food, shelter, education, health care, sanitation, clean drinking water, and dignity.

There is a need to emphasise the importance of dignity, respect and freedom from humiliation and respect in the society. The poor need empowerment that provides the ability to advance goals.

An integrated approach should ensure physical safety, security from violence on poor and his property.

Corruption of course is at the root of the problem, because in corruption, expenditure is not directed to benefit the poor.

It benefits the influential and rich. Growth remains exclusive if the economic policies remain hostage to corruption.

Purging of corruption is essential in accomplishing more inclusive economic and social policies. A swing in economic ideas and policies are a key factor in making economic growth more equitable.

Would the technocrats move in this direction or simply obey the IMF and go for stabilisation that would again trigger exclusive growth?