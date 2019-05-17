POL projects get Rs338.215mln

ISLAMABAD: The government has released around Rs338.215 million funds for four ongoing projects of the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018/19) during 11 months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs463.175 million, official data released by the Ministry of Planning revealed.

An amount of Rs291.575 million has been released to acquire drilling rigs and accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), Rs13.736 million for appraisal of the newly-discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs14.609 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of Lasbella district, Balochistan and Rs18.295 for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, official sources told APP that drilling activities in the Badin coal field had been stepped up for appraisal of huge coal reserves confirmed by the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

Experts had collected core samples, completed their chemical analysis and geological logging of the exploratory boreholes, the sources said.