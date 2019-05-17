SBP re-launches SMS service

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan 9SBP), through its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), has re-launched the SMS service for the issuance of fresh currency notes to the general public, a statement said on Friday.

The fresh currency notes will be available from designated commercial bank branches called “e-branches” and the 16 field offices of SBP BSC.

The booking of the service would commence from May 19, while the issuance of fresh currency through mobile SMS service will start from May 20 and continue till May 31, 2019, it said.

The service will be provided through 1,702 e-branches and 16 SBP BSC offices in 142 cities across Pakistan to ensure maximum geographical coverage. The charges for the service are Rs1.50 plus tax/SMS.