PSX’s Morin could learn his fate next week over breach of contract

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) board of directors is slated to meet on May 20, 2019 to decide the fate of Richard Morin, the managing director (MD) of the bourse, who is accused of breaching employment contract and utilising company’s resources to serve his Canadian firm’s interests, sources said on Friday.

The sources said the PSX members were unanimous that Morin’s employment contract was likely to be terminated, if he did not resign voluntarily.

“In addition to the breach of employment contract and conflict of interest, Morin is also known to be visiting high-net-worth investors locally and in certain Gulf destinations at the expense of the PSX,” sources said adding it was believed these meetings were for Archer Wealth Management (AWM) and not the PSX.

The PSX issued a show-cause notice to Morin on March 20, 2019 for breaching the employment contract by simultaneously operating his own wealth management company. Morin replied to the notice in a letter dated March 27, explaining his position. Following his failure to respond adequately to the allegations, another charge sheet was served on him in April mentioning his operational involvement at Archer Wealth Management being the chairman of the board, chief compliance officer, and portfolio manager.

Morin, however, has denied all the allegations. It is worth mentioning that the positions of chief compliance officer and portfolio manager were removed from AWM’s website after the notice was served on Morin, which suggests he inaccurately represented the facts in his response to the show-cause notice. Moreover, AWM’s website still provides Morin as the contact person for potential investors.

Sources said the provision of the employment contract of Morin were unambiguous and prohibited him from being associated with any other entity or holding concurrently any other office or position in such an entity regardless of the fact whether he received any salary/remuneration. “Canadian national Richard Morin does not meet the fit and proper criteria provided Securities and Exchange (licensing and Operations) regulations 2016, and his appointment as managing director of country’s premier bourse poses serious conflict of interest and ultra vires of Articles of Association of PSX and its licensing Regulations.

Richard Morin was selected by the Chinese shareholders of the bourse, and also enjoys support of some local profiteers,” a PSX member said.

Morin was appointed as the PSX’s head in November 2017.

The stock market has not witnessed any positive difference since the demutualisation in 2016 as none of the promises of new products, cross-listings, and technology transfer have been materialised as yet.

In 2016, the PSX sold 40 percent of its strategic shares to a Chinese-led consortium at Rs28/share. Foreign investors were expected to bring in investment, experience, technological assistance, and new products like options and futures after Morin’s appointment. “But all is still a dream,” a dealer lamented.

KSE-index has fallen almost 20,000 points from its peak after the joining of Morin. Brokers, who hold a 40 percent stake in the total issued capital of the PSX, had opposed the appointment of Morin as the bourse’s chief.

“Now, it seems their concerns were not unwarranted,” another dealer said. PSX’s 20 percent shares vest with the public.

“The MD has failed even after one and a half years of service to introduce any new product or take initiatives to increase investor base or increase market participation,” a broker said.

“The best international practices have not been observed and as such impractical regulations were proposed to be introduced without considering depth of market and its appetite.”

Morin has submitted contrary statements in Canadian Securities Authority and in the PSX on his association with Archer Wealth Management in Montreal.

He, in writing mentioned to the PSX board and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) that he had resigned from private wealth management firm in 2017, but as per his own confession in response to latest show-cause notice, Morin still signs AML and other important compliance statements which are being submitted to Canadian Securities Authority on behalf of his Canadian wealth management firm without proper verification of facts.

Apparently, Morin is falsely reporting the facts to Canadian Securities Authority as well as the SECP, and the PSX board, which has raised doubts on his integrity and professional ethics.

The clause D(6) of fit and proper criteria on integrity, honesty and reputation, disqualifies Morin to serve at any senior management position or board; however, the SECP is continuing as silent spectator in this matter as well.