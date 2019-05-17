Rupee the ‘whipping boy’ hits another record low

KARACHI: The rupee remained mired in red ink in both the markets on Friday as the central bank seemed to pull support to rescue the battered local currency ahead of an IMF’s $6 billion bailout deal, analysts said on Friday.

The rupee closed down 2.72 percent or Rs4 weaker to Rs151 in the open trade, while it fell 0.92 percent to settle at 147.87 in the interbank market.

A currency dealer said some importers and companies bought dollars to make oil payments in the morning. But, another dealer said it is the devaluation. “There are no demand pressures on the currency,” the dealer added.

In the interbank market, the rupee fell to 149 / US dollar during an intraday trade.

“It’s all devaluation and no free-float exchange rate,” a head of treasury sales at a commercial bank who wanted his name to be withheld said. “The USD jumped 5 rupees in early trade and it was done deliberately with no volume trade happening.”

Chief Economist at Topline Securities said there are no signals and direction by the central bank to defend the rupee for now. “Pakistan’s external account continues to face pressure, which is evident from the latest July-April FY2019 trade figures,” Hashmi said. Exports depicted a marginal growth of 0.38 percent in the first 10 months.

The IMF called for free-floating exchange rate to support the financial market as one of the prior actions to approve the 39 months extended fund facility program.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement on Thursday said the interbank market saw significant currency depreciation due to demand and supply conditions.

SPB ex-deputy governor Saeed Ahmad threw weight behind the government and the central bank argument against the devaluation.

“The market is to function based on supply and demand of US dollar. As per IMF package conditions as reported in the press, the SBP is not required to control rupee at all,” Ahmad said. “This creates fertile ground for speculators to make money at the expense of national economic loss. But this cannot be discouraged because that may be regarded as free and fair functioning of the market.”

Analysts said confusion about the IMF program and direction of interest rates are taking toll on the market sentiments.

“We expect more volatility in the coming days as there is a panic in the market regarding future economic strategy of the government and (people are) also awaiting budget in the coming days,” a banker said. “In our view the dollar will settle around 150 plus in the coming weeks.”

Ahmad said there will be quite a bit of volatility and rate fluctuation in the market as well as uncertainty since we are a small market. “It does not bode well with attracting FDI as investors like to have stability or they seek very high premium to cover the risk.”

The falling rupee stoked inflation that reached 8.8 percent in April due to hike in power and fuel prices.

“The present scenario will affect both internal and external confidence and may affect all segments of activities. This is going to adversely affect business activities in the country as well as growth. This in turn will increase unemployment,” Ahmad said. “Together with expected hike in the interest rates, we would be seeing vicious circle between inflation and rates which would push each other higher.”